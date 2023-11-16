SNA confers fellowship award on 14-year-old painter, Kanyeyachukwu

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) has conferred a fellowship award on Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 14-year-old creative artist living with autism.

SNA recently honoured Kanyeyachukwu with the award in Abuja during the 2023 International Conference on Art and Development (CONADEV) organised by SNA with the tag ‘Refocusing the Art Through Theory and Practice Towards Nation Building.’

The SNA president, Muhammad Sulaiman, said that Kanyeyachukwu deserved the award because he is a great personality with talent.

Sulaiman said that Kanyeyachukwu – who was the youngest person to be conferred with the award and also the only person whose citation was read at the event – was awarded the fellowship having “met and satisfied all academic and professional requirements for recognition and qualification.”

At the event, the organisers conferred on Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya with SNA’s highest award, Lord of the Arts.

There were four categories of awards awarded at the event. They were the Honourary Fellowship, awarded to seven people; Distinguished Patronship Award, awarded to twelve people; Outstanding Gallery Award, awarded to four galleries, awarded to four galleries, including the Orisun Gallery; and Fellowship Award, awarded to more than 27 people.

Sulaiman stated that the awardees are worthy Nigerians “who have contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of visual arts in the country.”

Sulaiman seized the opportunity to call on stakeholders to harness the power of visual arts to drive positive change and boost creativity in the sector.

The general secretary of SNA, Prince Prosper Akeni, described the organisation as an umbrella body for all Nigerian professional visual artists, art groups, and associations in Nigeria

Akeni noted that the organisation’s endorsement of an artist qualifies him or her for artistic professionalism, recognition, and promotion in academia.

Mr and Dr Tagbo-Okeke, while appreciating SNA for the honour bestowed on their son, said they were humbled and thrilled for the recognition which would encourage their son to contribute to the art community alongside other talented and accomplished colleagues.

They stated that Kanyeyachukwu looks forward to the journey ahead, the chance to learn, and the opportunity to make a positive impact.

Kanyeyachukwu, who hails from Amichi in Anambra State, was born in Calgary, Canada.

Popularly called Kanye by his family and friends, he is a diversity and inclusion advocate whose work has been featured and exhibited in many festivals and galleries in Nigeria and abroad.

Early this past April, the teenage painter, through the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Society, hosted a solo art exhibition in Abuja with the tag ‘No Child Left Behind’ – in commemoration of World Autism Day 2023 − which was attended by prominent Nigerian politicians and artists.