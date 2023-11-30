SMEs key to employment, wealth creation – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Start-ups are catalysts for promoting wealth creation, employment generation and economic prosperity.

NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska, said this at the inauguration of the National SMEs/Entrepreneurship Forum for Start-ups in Emerging Technologies organised by the commission, on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by Dr Chidi Diugwu, Head of New Media and Information Security of the Commission, Maska expressed NCC ‘s support to President Bola Tinubu’s transformative agenda to turn around the economy through SMEs, Start-ups and other technological innovations.

According to him, they will play a key role in the transformative process to fully restore the country’s economy.

“The National SMEs/Entrepreneurship programme represents a significant stride forward as it presents a platform for Start-ups to translate their innovative concepts into tangible reality.

“It also presents an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs to acquire knowledge, expand their enterprises and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of our nation.

“We find ourselves on the cusp of a new era, one in which SMEs and Start-ups assume a leading role in propelling our economy forward, generating employment opportunity and shaping the trajectory of our collective future.

“Let us seize this moment to nurture our spirits and collaboratively construct a prosperous future for our nation,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Bernard Ewah, the Director of eGovernance Development, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), described the forum as timely.

He said the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector had gone through series of transformation to change narratives and alter landscape of business and society.

According to him, Nigeria’s SMEs and start-ups cannot afford to be left behind in the competitive environment.

He said that they were needed to create employment opportunities, generate wealth and help transform the economy to be globally competitive.

“In this gathering, we converge to address best strategies to stay ahead of the curve in the telecommunications emerging technologies investment space.

“Skills for creating MVPs (Minimum Valuable Products/services) and achieving effective problem/solution fit for telecom entrepreneurs,” he said

These innovations, he said held the key to unprecedented opportunities in sectors like healthcare, education and commerce.

“With great potential comes great challenges.

“SMEs and startups often grapple with resource limitations, regulatory hurdles, and the daunting task of keeping pace with technological advancements.

“But within these challenges lie immense opportunities.

“The chance to pioneer solutions tailored to our unique market, the potential to tap into new consumer segments, and the opportunity to set a global benchmark in telecom innovation,” he said. (NAN)