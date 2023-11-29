Airtel

By Peter Egwuatu

Airtel Africa Plc has said that its subsidiary, Smartcash PSB, has launched an international remittance service in order to enhance financial inclusion on a global space.

The Head of B2B Sales, Smartcash PSB, Judith Osiobe, at a media roundtable in Lagos, said the service offers competitive tariffs compared to traditional means of funds remittance.

According to her, customers can simply activate this service by opening an account with an existing mobile number by simply dialing *939# or downloading the app to activate an account.

Also speaking, Director, Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata, said that Airtel Business has been providing data and cloud management solutions to both Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs and government agencies.

“Airtel realized that the buying behavior of the private sector is different from the public sector, so this year, we created a special public sector event to showcase how their various parastatals can be upgraded to become more reliable. It was important to showcase to the public sector how their bulky data could be well managed. We had about 46 government agencies represented, to show that we were listening to the needs of the government on the digitization agenda,” she said.

In his presentation, Airtel Nigeria Director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, stated: “Airtel is investing heavily in 5G infrastructure, including towers, base stations, and spectrum licenses, to provide widespread 5G coverage across Nigeria. We are actively collaborating with technology partners, device manufacturers, and local businesses to explore and develop innovative 5G use cases, such as IoT applications and smart city solutions.”