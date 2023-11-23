Singer Oba Lurge releases debut album

Femi George, an independent rapper known as Oba Lurge, has released his much-anticipated debut album, “Noble Notes”.

One of the standout features on the album comes from the Queen of the North, Azeena.

Her distinctive style and powerful delivery adds a unique flavor to ‘Yoruba Demon’, the track they collaborated on.

Joining forces with Oba Lurge on four tracks was Pizzo Da L.P, a Jos rapper known for his gritty and authentic style.

A noteworthy collaboration on “Noble Notes” is with Paybac Iboro, a two-time Headies Awards nominee.

Another notable collaboration on the project is Brizzea, a very diverse and vibrant creative who laced Bread & Mayonnaise with an outstanding verse with Oba Lurge & Pizzo Da L.P.

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Iyanya, featured on the last track of the project, Billionaire Story.

The Lagos indigene has not only managed to captivate listeners with his lyrical prowess but has also garnered attention for the star-studded collaborations featured on this musical masterpiece.

Speaking on what inspired him to do the songs, the artiste said, “I worked on this album for 3 years. I’ve lived long enough to know my left from my right and I know it’s millions of my kind out there still trying to figure life out, I really hope this album finds them and becomes the blue print for a better life.”

“Noble Notes is more than just a collection of tracks; it’s a testament to artistic vision and commitment to pushing the boundaries of Nigerian hip-hop. The album’s diversity of collaborations not only showcases the wealth of talent within the Nigerian music scene but also underscores the ability to bring together artistes from different backgrounds to create a cohesive and engaging musical experience.”