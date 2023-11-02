Singer, Haliyah Hales drops new single ‘Lagos Night’

Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Haliyah Hales, has released her latest single, “Lagos Night”. This highly-anticipated track is set to pop the hearts of music lovers with its captivating afropop and afro fusion vibes.

Haliyah Hales, born Ifedolapo Haliyat Arowolo on October 31, 1995, in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, has quickly gained recognition for her undeniable talent and unique musical style. As a Nigerian artist based in Canada, she effortlessly blends cultural influences from both countries to create her distinctive sound.

“Lagos Night” takes listeners on a rhythmic journey through the vibrant streets of Lagos, Nigeria. Haliyah Hales seamlessly intertwines traditional afropop sounds with modern Afro fusion elements, resulting in a song that is both nostalgic and refreshing. Her lyrical prowess shines through, painting vivid images of the bustling city’s electrifying nightlife.

With an infectious melody and irresistible beat, “Lagos Night” is sure to have listeners moving and grooving on the dance floor. Haliyah Hales’ innovative approach to music is evident in this release, and her unique fusion of genres sets her apart from other artists in the industry.

This young and talented artist is making waves in the music scene, and “Lagos Night” is just another testament to her extraordinary abilities. Haliyah Hales’ passion for music and dedication to her craft shine through in every note, leaving fans eager for more.

“Lagos Night” by Haliyah Hales is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.