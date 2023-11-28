Sierra Leone reiterates commitment to sustainable democracy

Sierra Leonean President Julius Bio, has reiterated his government’s commitment to democracy, justice, well-being, and safety of its citizens.

Bio made this known during the reception of a high-powered delegation from the ECOWAS Commission and the Government of Nigeria.

The delegation includes Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Udiandeye; and President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, among others.

Touray said, “The delegation reiterated ECOWAS commitment to preserving democracy and good governance across the sub-region while assuring their readiness to work with our government towards forestalling any future security occurrences.

“My government’s commitment to democracy, justice, and the well-being and safety of our citizens remains unwavering.

“Sierra Leone’s leadership position in key institutions across the globe will be preserved.

“We are deeply thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support from key allies around the region and the world.

“We shall continue to work towards preserving and promoting the priceless peace that we have enjoyed as a country since the end of our unfortunate decade-long civil war 21 years ago.”

Speaking, the delegation conveyed a message of solidarity from the Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Heads of State and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and that of other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Ribadu, who delivered the message, said anything that would interfere with the democracy, peace, security, and stability of Sierra Leone would not be accepted by ECOWAS or Nigeria.

“We are proud of the leadership of the president of Sierra Leone; we are proud of the government for taking action and stopping the very unfortunate incident,” Ribadu said.

For his part, Musa said, “The armed forces of ECOWAS countries are fully in support of the government of Sierra Leone and are ready and willing to provide the necessary support whenever called upon.

Meanwhile, Touray said, “The Chair of Authority has, as the president has indicated, asked us to underscore the readiness and commitment of ECOWAS to support the people of Sierra Leone, including to strengthen their national security by all means and the deployment, if need be, of regional elements in Sierra Leone.” (NAN)