Siakpere rejoices with Oborevwori over Appeal Court victory

The Director-General Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP), has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Appeal Court on Friday.

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, had earlier dismissed the petitions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for lacking in merit.

The tribunal held that Governor Oborevwori was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast on the March 18 Governorship Election in the state.

Not satisfied with the ruling, the appellants sought redress at the Appeal court.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos also dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

An elated Siakpere in a statement from his base in the United Kingdom, said the outcome of the Appeal Court ruling was a further affirmation of the ruling of the tribunal which had earlier declared Governor Oborevwori as duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

He said the jubilation across parts of the state was a testament to the popularity and acceptability of the PDP and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori by majority of Deltans.

He urged the opposition candidates to sheathe their sword and allow the outcome of the judgment as the wish of majority of Deltans.

“On behalf of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, I congratulate our principal and amiable Governor of Delta State and our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the today’s multiple victories at the Appeal Court in Lagos.

“The judgement of their lordships is an affirmation of the ruling of the tribunal and also a true reflection of the wishes of majority of Deltans who voted in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

“While we thank the judiciary for yet again doing justice on the matter, I call on the opposition candidates to sheath their sword and see the judgement as a true reflection of the wishes of Deltans.

“Let us support our amiable Governor especially as he is set for to unfold legacy projects for Deltans.

“It is my prayer and that of all my followers at Team Siakpere that God will continue to bless Delta State and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to continue doing the right thing for the development of our dear state,” Siakpere stated.