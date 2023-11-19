Shun violence, criminality, Bishop Kaigama charges students

By Chinedu Adonu

The Archbishop of Abuja Metropolitan Diocese and Chancellor, Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has charged the graduating students of the University to shun violence and any form of criminality in all ramifications of life.

Kaigama who made this call during the 11th Convocation Ceremony of GOUNI, on Saturday at the university’s main campus, Ugwuomu, Enugu, said dialogue and enlightened behaviour would promote a healthy and peaceful society for all Nigerians.

The bishop who described the graduating students as intelligent, dynamic and promising, urged them to be patient with the ups and downs they would face while going into the wider society in search of what they would do to make life meaningful to them.

“Shun violence and any form of criminality, adding that what dialogue and enlightened behaviour cannot give you, violence and criminality cannot do it.

“As you leave this university academically equipped, spiritually recharged and morally transformed, I believe the spirit of your Alma Mater, GOUNI, will always motivate, inspire and guide you wherever you find yourselves,” he added.

For the sake of young and gifted Nigerians, Kaigama said, he was hopeful political leaders who won their election after rigorous campaigns, promising to make life better for Nigerians would make young people in Nigeria beneficiaries of the dividends of democracy.

“A democracy predicated on fairness, equitable distribution of resources and opportunities without alienating or marginalizing anyone or group on account of unhealthy and political calculations,” he said.

The clergyman added that what distinguished GOUNI was its detribalized nature, saying that its students were admitted from all the states in Nigeria as well as its staff drawn from different parts of the country.

He stressed that the university had created a good setting for cross-fertilization of ideas and cultural dialogue which was one core element of its mission.

Recall that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Christian Anieke during the press briefing on Tuesday announced that out of 404 graduating students that have finished their academic year, 12 bagged first class honours, 138 made second class upper division, 220 got second class lower, 34 made third class while 46 are post graduate.

He also said that Miss, Obi Somtochukwu Jane-Frances of the accountant department with registration number U19/MSS/ACC/112 emerged as the overall best students of 2023 graduating students of the University.

Also speaking the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese and the Proprietor of Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, admonished the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the university both in character and output.

“I will remember you in my prayers and your parents and guardians must be very proud of you for justifying their years of sacrifice while paying for your studies.

He explained that the establishment of the College of medicine with the approval and proper accreditation of the National Universities Commission was one giant and spectacular stride the university had made which was a significant milestone.