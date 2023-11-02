Shun drug abuse for better future- Patoranking urges Nigerian youths

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigeria’s foremost Afrobeat-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly called Patoranking, has urged youths in Nigeria to shun drug abuse to guarantee a better future.

Patoranking, advised in Lagos when he signed an agreement with Choice International Group, producer of Lontor products, as their new Brand Ambassador.

According to the music star, who promised to do more songs to encourage the young folks to focus on achieving their dreams professionally and contribute their quota to national development.

Patoranking said that most of his lyrical contents are always tailored towards addressing societal menaces like corruption, injustice and uplifting the youth, and promised to continue in that strides in the coming years.

He said the collaboration with the product will bring about fresh initiatives that would involve teeming youths and better the many of them desirous of making an impact in society.

According to Patoranking, “We are going to begin a lot together, and we are definitely targeting the youths because we do not want our tomorrow to be endangered. We have to come in strong, and how are we musicians fighting drug abuse, you know me that these are things I stand for. I am not just an artiste, I use my career to guide people to follow the right direction in life.”

“Everybody in a public space are there for two reasons, either you are there for Glitz and Glamour or service to humanity, but my music is tilted to the service to humanity, so, that is why I sing against injustice, corruption, uplifting people, most of these admonitions are right there in my lyrics. I stand for quality, originality, and longevity.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman Choice International Group, Mrs. Diana Chen, stressed that it has become imperative for the company to invest in the creative industry, thereby identifying talents that are bound all across the country.

Chen, noted that the company has been in existence in Africa in the last 15 years and hope to build a new future for the current and next generation of Nigeria and other African countries that will raise the continental flags higher.

She mentioned that with the official signing of the artist, the company will birth a lot of initiatives that will drive society, particularly the youth, to greatness.

Chen said, “We need a new collection of a new generation who understands the current society’s nuances and how to leverage creativity to change perceptions about life and make life more meaningful.”

In his remarks, the Group Head of the company, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, maintained that the company has always supported the creative industry across the globe with all her products, stressing that bringing an A-list Patoranking onboard is to genuinely invest in the youths and give more to the creative space in Nigeria.

“We are very significant of the person we are making as ambassador in the history of Lontor, over the years we have always had someone who understands the intricacies of all sectors,Patoranking is not just a musician, he is also an entrepreneur so, the partnership will be both for business and entertainment to expand the brand across his fan base in Africa and Globally.”

Arogundade stressed that, “Nigeria’s entertainment industry is one of those to be reckoned with in the world today, and the company is using Patoranking as a brand to push Nigeria’s brand to the world.”