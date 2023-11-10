Shrine gives way to flyover in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has finally demolished the dreaded “Olulu Eke Deity” in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area of the state to make way for the construction of a flyover at the popular Ekwulobia roundabout.

It was gathered that the Olulu Eke deity holds significant reverence among its worshippers in the surrounding communities in Aguata, which was why many people feared that there might be consequences should the shrine be demolished.

The chief priest of Udo Olulu Eke Ekwulobia had faulted the state government’s decision to demolish it and urged the government to follow due process in doing so.

According to him, there are potential repercussions that might follow the forceful demolition of the deity.

Not to offend the deity, the driver of the caterpillar demolishing the shrine was seen in a viral video dropping kola nuts on the ground as a sign of respect to it before he finally demolished the shrine.

The demolition of the Olulu Eke Deity was executed as part of the state government’s development plan to facilitate the construction of the Ekwulobia flyover.

When Governor Chukwuma Soludo hinted at his administration’s plan to build a flyover at Ekwulobia which is about five kilometres away from his Isuofia Community, some people in the area warned of the consequences.

Not deterred by the threats and warnings, Soludo ordered the demolition of the shrine, arguing that the flyover would benefit the people more.

“It is better to have the flyover than to edify an ancient shrine”, the governor had said, adding that it might be the reason successive governments in the state had endured the traffic gridlock at Ekwulobia roundabout over the years.

While urging the church to confront the common enemy of idolatry which he described as the fastest-growing religion in the state, Soludo assured that

Anambra is in the hands of God.

“We must continue to pray, to take back our state from criminals, touts and lawlessness.

“Idolatry is the fastest-growing religion in the state and we must not take it for granted.

“If we bond together, we will survive collectively, but if we go separately, we will die separately. This land is our own, we must not give up on this”, he said.