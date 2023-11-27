Show Dem Camp thrill fans at Trace Live

By Rita Okoye

Terra Kulture was agog as Trace Live hosted the acclaimed music group, Show Dem Camp, in Lagos over the weekend.

Trace Live which has played host to countless music stars in the past yet again proved that it stands at the forefront of curating exceptional live music experiences.

The musical spectacle at the event left the audience captivated and craving for more.

Show Dem Camp, known for their unique blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats took the stage by storm, delivering an electrifying performance that showcased their musical prowess.

The crowd was treated to an unforgettable experience as the duo seamlessly blended their hits, old and new while the show goers sang along word for word.

Special guest appearances were made by the Ajebutter22, BOJ, Moelogo, and Odunsitheengine who brought their A games to stage. The performances from Trace Live with SDM left the audience in awe of the musical synergy on display.

Speaking at the show, General Manager of Sales at TRACE Anglophone West Africa, Bassey Aniefiok said; “We are very pleased to close out the year with Trace live featuring SDC. Their performance and lyrical delivery was nothing short of amazing. We also thank our Sponsors, Lords Gin, Pepsi, Legend Stout and Oraimo without which Trace Live wouldn’t have been made possible” says Bassey Aniefiok, General Manager of Sales at TRACE Anglophone West Africa.”

Trace Live continues to be a trailblazer in bringing together top artists and dedicated fans for unforgettable live music performances.