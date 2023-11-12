SHOCKER: Harrysong marries 30 women in a single day

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeat sensation Harrysong has captured the spotlight by setting a new record, marrying an astounding 30 women in a single day. This achievement surpasses the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s record of marrying 27 wives in a day.

The founder of Alter Plate records, Harrysong, is now at the center of media attention, with news outlets buzzing about this unprecedented feat.

The groundbreaking event unfolded in a visually striking manner, as captured in a video where Harrysong is seen amidst a congregation of women, all adorned in uniform traditional attires—a clear indication of the newly minted brides.

The video has since gone viral, triggering widespread speculation and discussion about the singer’s motivation behind this unconventional move.

Fans and the public alike are keenly interested in understanding the implications of Harrysong’s decision, both on his personal life and his career.

The Afrobeat singer’s bold move raises questions about societal norms and expectations, prompting discussions on the evolving dynamics of relationships and marriage in contemporary times.

Some are lauding his audacity, while others are curious about the practical aspects of managing such a unique marital arrangement.

As the news continues to circulate, comparisons between Harrysong and Fela Kuti are inevitable.

Fela, an Afrobeat legend, set the previous record with 27 wives, making Harrysong’s 30 marriages an even more remarkable milestone.

It remains to be seen how this development will impact Harrysong’s image within the music industry and whether it will influence his artistic endeavors moving forward.

The singer’s unconventional choice challenges societal norms and highlights the evolving nature of relationships, opening up a broader conversation about the boundaries of tradition and modernity.

When asked what the video and 30 wives idea were about, Harrysong simply said his fans should watch out for the video which will be released in the coming days