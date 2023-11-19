Shina Peters, Reminisce, others to perform at Ofada Rice Day Festival Dec 3

By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for the highly-anticipated annual Ofada Rice Day Festival, a family event designed to showcase the rich African taste and flavours of Ofada Rice and sauces in a carnival-like environment. The annual festival, one of Nigeria’s biggest food carnivals, is designed to celebrate Nigeria’s culinary heritage as well as the health benefits associated with Ofada Rice.

These and more were revealed by the organisers of the annual event at a press briefing which was held at Radisson Blu Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos penultimate Friday. The 5th edition of the yearly festival, tagged: ‘Ofadabration’, will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island in Lagos. The purpose of the event, according to the organisers, is to draw attention to the health, economic and social benefits inherent in the consumption of Ofada Rice.

Addressing dignitaries at the event, Oluwatobi Fletcher explained that the festival is designed to accommodate all members of the family. He said there will be a lot to eat and drink in an ambience filled with fun, music and games. It will be anchored by Gbenga Adeyinka and Tomike Adeoye, with performances from superstar rapper, Reminisce as well as the legendary Afro Juju crooner, Sir Shina Peters.

According to Fletcher, The festival will also help place and position Ofada Rice where it rightly belongs in the global list of inter-continentally enjoyed delicacy.

“It will equally provide vital data to support local farmers in terms of efficient cultivation of Ofada as well as enhancing Nigeria’s agricultural sector. It will also positively impact on agro-tourism by attracting tourists and visitors who are interested in experiencing Nigeria’s unique culinary traditions and cultures.The festival is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State as well as other organisations to be announced before the event,” says Fletcher

Ms Ruth Abisola, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture was also present at the event. She said: “I eat Ofada everyday because of its unique taste and health benefits. Everyday when I come back home from work, I open the refrigerator and the first and only thing I crave is Ofada. It is obviously more healthy and nutritious than any other rice from anywhere in the world. That is why the Lagos State Government will keep supporting this festival.”

Organisers say the Ofada Rice Day Festival is not just a cultural experience but a strategic initiative to promote food security, good health, and agricultural prosperity, ensuring a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria for future generations. Also addressing guests at the event, legendary juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters encouraged everyone to eat more Ofada rice due to its health benefits. He said it is very good for men, describing it as a form of Viagra. This of course elicited shouts and claps of approval.

Ofadaboy brand, the brain behind the whole idea will also intimate all on how to grow the economy by consuming our locally sourced foods such as Ofada. The festival has evidently grown in all ramifications since the maiden edition which was held in October, 2019. He said: “This year’s event will take another shape as guests will be treated to live performance by veteran juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, Reminisce and a host of other talented artists.”

Ofada Rice and its blend of unique sauces was only locally known before Ofadaboy took it out to a global audience with his various cooking and marketing concepts. Oluwatobi Fletcher, the Ofadaboy has completely repackaged, glamourised and placed Ofada rice on a global food map. It is now very accessible and has a day set aside to celebrate it.

The Ofadaboy brand existed as a commercial enterprise some ten years ago. It has however achieved significant success over the years. According to Ofadaboy, the festival was “birthed to showcase the uniqueness of Ofada globally, promote indigenous culinary enterprise (bringing local food vendors from the hinterlands to sell), and curate a family fun-fair event for Lagos’ boisterous population.”