Shettima presides over NEC meeting in Presidential Villa

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The ongoing NEC meeting, which is the fourth since the Bola Tinubu administration took off, had all members in attendance.

The council, which comprises the governors of the 36 states of the federation, also has ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance, as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), among others.

However, at the time the meeting commenced, neither the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, nor his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, were sighted.

Present at this month’s sitting, which is likely to be the last for 2023, are all governors except those of Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Osun, Borno, Nasarawa, and Adamawa States, who are represented by their deputies.