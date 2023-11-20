Shettima meets Dangote, Elumelu, others at Presidential Villa

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, and some other members of the private sector.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate is also in attendance.

Others present are international development partners, including the Country Director of the World Bank, Schubham Chaudhuri among others.