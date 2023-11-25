Sheriff Call Center felicitates with Oborevwori over Appeal Court victory

The Sheriff Call Center established by Delta Connect Global, DCG has expressed it’s hearty congratulations to the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Rt Honorable Sheriff F. O Oborevwori on his well deserved resounding Appeal Court Victory, says power truly belongs to the people.

The group in a congratulatory message issued by its National Coordinator, Dr. Vincent Udume Odogbor yesterday .

“On behalf of the members of Delta Connect Global(DCG), I celebrate and congratulate our amiable Governor His Excellency, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, His dear wife Her Excellency, Deaconess Mrs Tobore Oborevwori and Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme on the recent judgment at the appeal court affirming the Victory in the March 18th 2023 governorship election.

We are excited ; it’s a moment of joy as the Appeal Court re-affirmed our esteemed leader, Governor Sheriff as the ultimate triumph of the Will of the people of Delta State as expressed at the Polls. The appeal court ruling has futher deepened our democracy and uphold the people’s rights to freely elect their leaders”.

Vincent commended the verdict of the appeal court which dismissed the petitions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for lack of merit and affirming the victory of Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who convincingly won the Delta State Guber election.

He said that the ruling consolidated the platform for the governor to continue in his stride to deliver MORE projects to position the State towards greater productivity and deliverables.

The team, “Sheriff Call Center” expressed optimism that with Governor Sheriff’s steady and continous implementation of the “MORE AGENDA” Delta State will experience tremendous progress in the days and years ahead.