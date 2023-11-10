Sharia Council seeks collective approach to tackling insecurity

File image of a bandits.

The leaders of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria have called for an interactive approach and collective approach to fighting the menace of insecurity in the country.

The leader of the team, Dr Bashir Umar, made the call when the group paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, at the Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukut Gusau, on Thursday in Abuja.

Umar called for a re-examination of the existing process of securing the nation, adding that there could never be peace without justice.

He said the visit was to seek first-hand information on the general efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in addressing security challenges confronting the country.

According to him, these leaders are actively involved in appealing to the common Nigerians through their daily contact.

The Islamic leaders took turn to commend the CDS for his uncommon leadership qualities and neutrality in the discharge of his responsibilities.

They also called for teamwork and the use of modern technology to fight insecurity.

In his response, the CDS, Gen. Musa expressed optimism that the security challenges facing the nation were surmountable.

He said the composition of the council membership and their open-mindedness for truth, showed the seriousness in their efforts to address the scourge.

The defence chief added that armed forces had remained professional in their conducts during operations, adding that there are few bad eggs among the troops, which he promises would be filtered out.

He recalled that about 75,000 members of the Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops during his tenure as the theatre Commander in the North East.

He added that the numbers had risen above 100,00, assuring the clerics of his readiness to partner with religious organisations to resolve security challenges.

The CDS pledged for improvement in military operations, while calling for new innovation to arrest insecurity in Nigeria.