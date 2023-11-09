Shake-up in Police: IGP Egbetokun redeploys 40 senior officers

CP Olatunji Disu, new CP Rivers State Police Command

By Evelyn Usman

There is a shake-up in the Nigeria Police Force, as 40 senior police officers have been redeployed to head various Commands and formations across the country.

The 40 senior officers comprised 14 Assistant Inspectors- General of Police, AIGs and 26 Commissioners of Police among who is CP Olatunji Disu.

CP Disu, who was the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and former Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos, has been posted to head the Rivers State Police Command.

The Police High Command in a statement signed by its Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described the posting and redeployment by the IGP as part of the mandate to have a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant and people-friendly Police Force, as well as to reflect the new status of senior officers who were just recently elevated to their next ranks.

The AIGs posted and redeployed are AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, Zone 7 Abuja; AIG Patrick Edung, Zone 11 Osogbo; AIG Badru Lawal, Border Patrol Force headquarters; AIG Bartholomew Onyeka, Zone 8 Lokoja; AIG Suleiman Yusuf, DOPS FHQ; AIG Idowu Owohunwa, who was former Commissioner of Lagos State, is to head the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID Annex Alagbon, Lagos; AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Maritime Lagos; AIG Godwin N. Aghaulor, Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka and AIG Effiom Emmanuel Ekot, yo ONSA Abuja.

Others are: AIG Anene Ndu Innocent, to head the CTU FHQ Abuja; AIG Odama Paul Ojeka, as AiG Zone 16 Yenagoa; AIG Ebong E. Eyibio, as AIG Zone 4 Makurdi AIG Adebowale Williams, as AIG Zone 17 Akure and AIG Sahabo A. Yahaya, AIG Investment FHQ Abuja.

Similarly, the 26 newly posted /redeployed Commissioners of Police include: CP George Chijioke, now CP Benue State; CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani posted to the Jigawa State Police Command; Niger State Police Command has CP Dan Shawulu; Gombe State Police Command has CP Usman Hayatu as its new boss, Imo State Police Command has CP Danjuma Aboki as its boss, CP Joseph Eribo was posted to Taraba State, CP Isyaku Mohammed to the Osun State Police Command; CP Mohammed Barde to the Safer Highways FHQ, CP Polycarp Emeka to PPP DLS FHQ; CP Shehu Kabir Abubakar, to Anti-Human Trafficking; CP Lawal Ayodeji to the Border Patrol FHQ; CP Emmanuel Agene to Maritime Lagos; CP Jude Azuka, as Admin Airwing and CP Dan Sabo Idi, as Commandant Police College Kaduna.

In addition, the Force Provost Marshal now has CP Ibitoye Olajide as its boss, INEC has CP Adamu Isa as its; Procurement DLS FHQ has CP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha; CP Johnson Adenola is now the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, CP Olanrewaju Shola was posted to PAP Western Port Lagos; CP Shelleng Yusuf, CP International Investigation INTERPOL; CP Emmanuel Aina as SEB FCID Abuja; CP Miller Dantawaiye, as CP Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja; CP Henry Ifeanyi Uche as Director NPF-NCCC; CP Vungmoh S.M. Kwaimo, as DOPS FHQ Abuja and CP Fasuba A. Olabode as Commandant Police College Ikeja.

IGP Egbetokun, according to the statement, ” has charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery and growth as well as socio-political development of the country.

” He also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their commands, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.

“The posting is with immediate effect”.