SGORL moves to tackle plastic pollution for a waste-free future

Plastic pollution is a universal problem, and expansion and changing human lifestyles are major contributors to the high volume of waste disposed.

Plastics are generated in large quantities, and they are a high threat to the sustainability of our lives. Plastic waste has engulfed our oceans, damaged our surroundings, and sneaked into every spot.

Seeing the severe threat of plastic pollution to the environment and as a menace to our way of life, Sterling Global Oil Resources Ltd. (SGORL) has expedited action to tackle it through its programme, themed ‘Stop Plastic Pollution, Be a Part of the Solution’.

In an event held with the students of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos at the Bon Voyage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the firm spread awareness about plastic waste management.

At the event, Mrs. Oguntola Toyin – Director Circular Economy and Recycling Project said, “Taking care of our waste and environment can switch the regime of the communities. There are environmental issues stemming from plastic dumping. Recycling plastic waste can prevent contamination of the environment. Through this initiative, SGORL is pouring a sense of social responsibility among the communities so that efficient material recovery and recycling are accomplished”.

Given the growing concern around plastic risks and multiplied plastic routes, the need for viable and environment-friendly solutions has risen. The recycling of plastic products and waste is essential for the benefit of both communities and the natural environment.

The hostile consequence of plastic waste is now a comprehensive concern as it is associated with global warming and climate change by emitting toxic gases and contaminants into the milieu.

Mrs. Ejide Funmilayo – Principal Scientist, Ministry of Environment said, “Plastic waste is choking us. Every day plastic is streaming into our natural conditions at a unique scale. We are confronted with an upsetting plastic pollution problem. Although the communities are the most vulnerable to climate change, we can play an important role in safeguarding the environment and enhancing the quality of life for the future generations”.

Dignitaries present at the event were Mrs. Oguntola Toyin – Ass. Director Circular Economy and Recycling Project, Waste Management Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Ejide Funmilayo – Principal Scientist, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Mr. Orororo – Principal Scientist, Waste Management Department, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Engr. Agbaiko Odio, Senior Lecturer, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology and Mr. Yau Shamsudeen Damisa,, Senior Lecturer, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos State.

Environmental impact and social change go together. SGORL recognises the need for continuous and consistent improvement in the areas of plastic waste. The company aims to take the foremost step toward arresting plastic pollution, promising to lessen, salvage, and recycle wherever viable to ease the release of plastic into the environment. SGORL covets for a world where we and nature can flourish simultaneously for a waste-free future.