SGBV: ‘Speak out, don’t die in silence’

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaking out against perpetrators of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV was the highlight of the one day training on SGBV Case Management organised by EEDA Women Progressive Development Initiative recently to curb incessant domestic violence in the homes and society.

The event which was carried out among students in secondary schools was aimed at empowering the students to raise against gender abuse and know the proper reporting pathway on how to help a victim.

Program Manager, EEDA Women, Mrs Elemchi Ugwuocha, disclosed that the theme, “Speak Out, Do not die in Silence, Let’s Live a Violence free Society” was funded by Global Affairs Canada, through ActionAid Nigeria and coordinated by WRAHP.

The project according to her was initiated as a result of violence cases recorded in secondary schools as most victims of SGBVs do not speak out either at home or in school.

“Our concern was to raise awareness to secondary school students. For the students, speaking out is a challenge. We conducted an awareness campaign across five schools including St. Timothy College Onike Iwaya, Bond secondary school, Welkid College, Kay’s school and CIFMAN College Sabo Yaba.

“We selected ambassadors in those schools who were educated on gender based case management and whenever cases on SGBVs occurs within the school, homes and even the society, these ambassadors have been equipped to know the proper reporting pathway, and to help victims.They were trained to know how to report the perpetrators as well as the victims.

“We donated information boxes in those schools to aid proper Information gathering on SGBV matters to enable them follow up for better referral and management.

“With the awareness campaign and training the ambassadors have become better persons who are ready to help others. They are bold enough to speak out, to share some of their experiences within themselves. And that it is their right to protect themselves and other people around them. SGBVs is a pandemic because many people are losing their lives due to ignorance and negligence.

During her training section, the facilitator, Ms Lawal Constance noted that SGBV comes in different forms including physical, emotional, socio-economic violence and domestic violence.

She said, reporting cases of SGBV would enable relevant agencies to provide victims or whistleblowers the appropriate support. Adding that all complaints should be treated in strict confidence.

“As ambassadors, you should be trusted and be professional in discharging your duties especially when it involves a third party.

“If you are an eye witness or victim, remember that you have rights under Nigeria law. You should report violent incidents whether directed at you or someone else.

“There is a need to bring perpetrators to book via the referral pathway laid down by the state government. It is also better to form alliances with trained young girls and boys in schools who would serve as peer educators would greatly help to advocate positive femininity and masculinity”, she said.

On her part, Lydia Jacob, head girl of St. Timothy College, we have been educated not to keep quiet. Our investigation should be done secretly and we should learn to protect the survivors.

Mario Chukwuma, the head boy, said, “I have learnt to speak out and do the right thing because we do not know who might be suffering and at the same time, threatened.

“Women are precious beings and it is important for us to protect them. Some men are genuinely bad beings and as men, it is our duty to speak against SGBV. It is disgusting to hear that girl children are abused sexually or physically. I feel irritated and it is disturbing to my personality. I am calling on all the boys and men in Nigeria to protect our girl children, ladies and women”, he said.

In his contribution, the principal of St.Timothy College, Mr Abiodun Bolaji, said that educating the students is important to addressing issues of SGBV.

“Some lecturers and NGOs have been coming to educate the students on the issue. We also talk about it on the Assembly ground and we have a committee set aside to take care of issues regarding SGBV. Whenever there are cases of SGBV, this committee takes care of it.

“We have also educated them on how to use the suggestion box on issues relating to bullying, gender based violence among others. We also engage their parents on how to support the school to raise against violence.

“As a school, we do not joke with lectures on SGBV especially from NGOs to educate the children on the need to voice out whenever they are abused physically, psychologically, mentally, sexually and others”, .