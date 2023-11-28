SGBV: CSO sensitises Abuja community

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to create more awareness and sensitise communities in Nigeria, a civil society organization, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, has taken the campaign against Sexual Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, to Karshi Community, Abuja.

The CSO carried out this activity in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with the theme: “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”.

Addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the town hall meeting in Karshi Chief Palace, Snr. Executive Officer Admin and Programs, WRAPA, Muhammed Maifada, said sensitisation on SGBV will increase community awareness and approach towards elimination of GBV.

He also noted that it will “support the already going surveillance and response efforts within the community.

“To create awareness and sensitization, join the voices of communities in the global campaign on GBV elimination, especially intimate partner violence (IPV), which is most prevalent in FCT communities.

“To reinforce the existing VAWG safeguard mechanisms (WoR and Male Champions and TPPs). To deepen the commitment to elimination of IPV in communities.

“To increase organic Community led safe spaces for EVAWG in communities. To strengthen GBV referral within community grassroots structures”.

On her part, the Wife of the Chief of Karshi, Halima Mohammed, called on the federal government to empower more women and also charged women to be major contributors to society.

She said, “The government should try and empower our women, this case of SGBV mostly happens because of financial dependence. If the wife for instance, is 100 percent reliant definitely there will be problem in that marriage.

“Women should not only rely on the government, our women should try to make out time and see that they have contributed their quota to the development of their families and the society at large”.