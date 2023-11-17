Seun Kuti announces electrifying Brazil tour

By Ayo Onikoyi

Seun Kuti, the renowned Afrobeat sensation celebrated worldwide, is gearing up to mesmerize audiences throughout Brazil with his exhilarating live performances during his upcoming tour. Known for his magnetic stage presence and politically charged music, Kuti guarantees an unforgettable musical odyssey for both long-time fans and newcomers.

This expansive tour, spanning six vibrant Brazilian cities, will spotlight Seun Kuti’s latest album hits and timeless classics that have solidified his status as a global music icon. Audiences can anticipate an electrifying blend of infectious rhythms, soulful melodies, and socially conscious lyrics that have become synonymous with Kuti’s musical prowess.

Kuti expressed his excitement about the tour, stating, “I am thrilled to bring the spirit of Afrobeat to Brazil. This tour is not merely about music; it’s a celebration of culture, unity, and the transformative power of rhythm to inspire positive change.”

The Brazil tour commences on November 18, 2023, in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro and reaches its grand finale in Porto Alegre on December 1, 2023.