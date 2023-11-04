Sensational looks of Faith Morey on RHO Lagos S2

By Benjamin Njoku

Talented model, designer and entrepreneur, Faith Morey is a beauty to behold any day. Her time on The Real Housewives of Lagos, RHO Lagos, season 2 has been filled with sweet memories of her fashion sense.

If you have been watching the show in recent times, you wouldn’t deny the fact that Faith Morey is the favourite of everyone as the queen of fashion.

The Ikwere, Rivers State-born supermodel is adorning a look that kills. From her confessionals to everyday wear, Faith Morey has proven that she’s not just a reality show sensation but also, a bonafide style goddess. Whether she’s bringing the drama or keeping the peace, the beauty never fails to serve up some serious style on the show.

With just four episodes, Faith Morey is just getting started to unleash her signature style on fans of the show.

A look at some of her fabulous looks from the show so far will stun you. For instance, “The Tail With A Tale”, the look shook the housewives and set the internet agog. The custom-made dress from Pearls Bridals made for a jaw-dropping entrance into The Real Housewives of Lagos.

Although not the perfect outfit for a distressing session, it did a perfect job of getting the needed attention.

“I’m an Ikwerre girl, I need more than ten of you to take me down,” the perfect outfit for the perfect statement! The best accessory for your Little White Dress is a giant glass of wine, take note, ladies!

With Faith, there’s always going to be drama and this Ann Usman dress is no exception! The dramatic sleeves, long train, and giant choker is a show stopper and if outfits could talk, this is saying, “Look at me!”

Pearls Bridals strike again. This Barbie is the moment and the high-neck cape is a character on its own. The bold print of the bodice paired with a simple cape is a terrific combo. We’re finding it hard to believe this wasn’t for a movie premiere. And sensational Faith Morey is not ready to slow down for any reason. She for the best and simplicity is one word that is not present in Faith’s fashion vocabulary.