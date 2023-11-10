Senator Ngwu congratulates Mbah on his A’Court victory

The senator representing Enugu West senatorial district, Senator Osita Ngwu has congratulated Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, on his victory at the Court of Appeal.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Friday affirmed the election of Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor of Enugu State.

The Appellate Court, in its unanimous decision, resolved all three issues against the appellant, Edeoga Chijioke Jonathan, of the Labour Party.

The 3-member panel presided over by Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan held that the Appeallant failed to prove that the Respondent forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, and not qualified to contest the governishp election.

The statement reads, “On behalf of myself and the good people of Enugu West Senatorial District, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Gov. Peter Mbah, on his recent victory at the appeal court.

“This triumph in the litigation challenging his victory at the polls is a testament to the resounding mandate that the people of Enugu State have bestowed upon him to be their governor.

“The appeal court judgement not only reaffirms the trust and confidence that the people of Enugu State have in his leadership but also validates the overwhelming support and belief they have in the governor’s abilities to steer the state towards progress and development.

“The victory serves as a testament to Governor Mbah’s relentless efforts in serving the people of Enugu State and ensuring their voices are heard and represented. We are confident that under his leadership, Enugu State will continue to experience tremendous growth and prosperity.

“Governor Mbah’s vision, integrity, and passion for the wellbeing of the people will undoubtedly guide him in making impactful decisions and implementing positive changes.

“Once again, we congratulate him on this well-deserved victory. We are honored to have him as our governor and look forward to a continuous positive transformation he has established in Enugu State.”