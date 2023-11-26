Senator Natasha salutes Atiku at 77

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has felicitated with former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he clocks 77 today, November 25.

She hailed the PDP presidential candidate for his sterling leadership style, his contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy, and his sacrifice for an ideal nation.

“It’s my great delight to join millions of Nigerians to celebrate His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar – an exceptional leader and elder stateman who remains committed to a united Nigeria through his remarkable contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and in particular your unique role in deepening our nation’s democracy.

“Your unwavering advocacy for a new Nigeria that works for all has impacted many Nigerians over the years, especially your unrelenting sacrifice for our beloved country.

“May God grant you more wisdom to continue your good works and abundant life as you age gracefully. Happy birthday, sir,” she said.