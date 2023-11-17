Senator Natasha, Akpabio, others attend 2023 NILDS’ Nat’l Quiz Competition

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, along with other distinguished members of the 10th Senate, on Tuesday, attended the eighth edition of the 2023 National Quiz Competition organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

The event, which took place at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, is an annual quiz competition exclusively for schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the six geopolitical zones of the country.

During the ceremony, Senate President Godswill Akpabio lauded the institute for broadening the students’ understanding of the history, procedures, and practices of the legislature, ultimately enhancing their comprehension of civic and democratic governance.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of grand prizes to the first runner-up by the Senate President, while Senator Natasha presented consolation prizes to the other category of students.

She also encouraged the students to put more effort into their studies by working hard and never give up.

Others in attendance included the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Seriake Dickson, and Senator Ireti Kingibe, among others.