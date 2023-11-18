Senate will enhance FG’s food security agenda – Deputy minority leader

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Senate Deputy Minority leader, Lere Oyewumi has assured Nigerians that the Senate would give adequate support to the federal government’s food security agenda in the interest of the masses.

He added that Nigeria is majorly made up of agrarian communities and with proper legislation, should be able to provide over 80 percent of its food requirements.

Speaking at the empowerment programme for his constituents in Ikire at the weekend, he said the Senate is worried with the spate of food importation in the country, hence, the decision to support President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda.

“The Senate is worried about the rate of food importation in a country that is made up of majorly agrarian communities across the regions. We cannot continue like this and we are ready to provide an enabling environment, through legislation, to ensure that Nigeria can feed itself”, he said.

The Senator, who distributed 120 motorcycles to artisans and farmers, 500 bags of fertilizers and N25million cash grants stressed that it is to help artisans become more self-reliant in their endeavours.

He added majority of the beneficiaries are farmers who need to traverse rural areas to get to their farms, hence, the distribution of motorcycle to aid their movements.

He said those giving cash grants have been trained in different trades and farming with a view to enhancing socio-economic activities in their various communities.