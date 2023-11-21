Senate urges FG to immortalize Pa Akinkunmi, designer of Nigerian flag

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to immortalize the designer of the Nigerian national flag, the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, who died recently in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The resolution of the Red Chamber followed a motion sponsored via Point of Order on matter of national importance by Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC, Oyo South) during Tuesday’s plenary.

Alli, who presented the motion, demanded the immortalization of the national flag designer to honour his achievements and contributions to the development of the country.

Specifically, the lawmaker urged the Federal Government to rename a national monument after the late Akinkunmi.

He called for the establishment of a historical initiative for the documentation of the achievements and contributions of the deceased.

Senator Sadiq Umar (APC, Kwara North), who seconded the motion, noted that the late Akinkunmi should be immortalized with a national honour.

According to him, such immortalization is necessary for the younger generation to know the achievements and contributions of the national flag designer to the development of the country.

All the senators who contributed to the motion stressed that the federal government should honour the late Akinkunmi.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed members of the upper legislative chamber to observe one minute of silence in honour of the designer of the national flag.

The late Akinkunmi, a retired civil servant and electrical engineer by profession, died on August 29 at the age of 89 years.

He was a native of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, but lived his life in Ibadan.