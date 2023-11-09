Senate to probe purchase of N5bn presidential yacht

ABUJA- The Senate said yesterday it would probe the purchase of N5 billion presidential yacht and the circumstances surrounding it.

The resolution was made known by the Senate Committee on Navy, chaired by Senator Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East).

The procurement of the yacht has generated so much controversies, with Nigerians pointing accusing fingers at the Presidency for its insensitivity.

Senator Daniel revealed that the committee had taken the initiative to investigate the circumstances and issues surrounding the controversial yacht within a concise timeframe of one week.

He said: “The uproar over the potential acquisition of the yacht has gained substantial attention since it was first disclosed in the media.

“Many Nigerians have voiced their concerns and criticism, with a significant number expressing displeasure about how such a luxury item can find its way into the supplementary budget.

“Given the conflicting and contradictory reports circulating in the media regarding the aquisition of the presidential yacht, we have identified the need for a thorough investigation.

“The primary objective is to uncover the facts, dispel uncertainties, and provide the public with an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the situation.

“Many Nigerians believe that the position of the Senate committee in this regard signifies a significant step towards transparency and accountability within the government by the Senate.

“The committee also resolved to visit all naval facilities across the country, with a view to prioritising training and welfare of naval personnel and veterans, while emphasising the need for improved funding for the Nigerian Navy to perform their critical roles in the nation’s economic and security sector.

“The committee further resolved to promote the modernisation of the Nigerian Navy’s fleet, enhance its operational capabilities and push for naval research and development agencies.”

Vanguard News