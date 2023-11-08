Senate summons MD of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company over sales, purchase agreements

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Gas has summoned the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, Justin Ezeala, requesting the details of Gas sales, purchase agreements with Gas Companies and non-compliance with due process in the Auto CNG Project with NIPCO Gas.

The Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe-led panel issued the summon after a closed-door meeting of members of his committee on Wednesday.

He expressed the Committee’s displeasure over the decision of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL ), Mele Kyari, to allegedly prevent National Assembly Committees from overnighting subsidiaries of NNPCL in flagrant disregard for provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The Committee is also demanding Financials on the Auto CNG Project with NiPCO, where NGML has approved an Investment of N30 billion.

The committee also resolved among other things to use relevant provisions of the constitution to compel the appearance of the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, if he decides once again to ignore the committee’s summons