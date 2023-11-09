Senate recommends sack of MDA heads who fail to attend interactive sessions

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has urged President Bola Tinubu to fire heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs), who fail to personally attend the ongoing interactive sessions on projections made in the 2024 – 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP).

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read the Riots Act in his opening remarks at the interactive session jointly organised by the Senate Committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, Local and Foreign Debts, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Akpabio said, “ If you don’t plan how to succeed, then you have planned to fail. I, therefore, remind our committee that any serious appointee or any head of agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here.

“The Chairman of the lead committee (Finance), should give me the list of all the Heads of Agencies that you invited who have failed to show up in this session, this is the beginning of their failure in their various offices.

“Any head of agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and therefore, the President must take a second look at such a person’s appointment.

“It is not a threat but the truth. I shelved even my appointment to appear in Owerri today for the final rally of my party and all other schedules that I have to make sure that I appear so that we can strategise on how we can succeed.”

He explained that Nigeria like most other countries of the world cannot avoid borrowing for development Nigeria.

The Senate President however said the current approach and trend of borrowings is not sustainable. This, he said, was the very reason why the interface was organised by the Senate to liaise with relevant agencies of government to map out strategies on how best to improve revenue generation for government.

He said, “The 2024-2026 MTEF/FSP is being considered at a time that events at the global scene and locally, are putting massive negative financial and socio-economic pressure on Nigeria from most development indices.

“Internationally, the intractable Russian-Ukraine war and the sudden Israeli-Palestine war are having international economic repercussions that have consequences for our economic outlook.

“In addition, we are in the throes of the immediate effects of needed reform in our foreign exchange system and the equally needed removal of subsidy on petroleum products. Coupled with the security of challenges confronting the nation, there is no doubt that we must be painstaking and bold in economic projections and policies to stimulate employment and economic growth.

“While we acknowledge that the majority of our people are going through very difficult times in their daily lives at present, we are very hopeful that in the medium term and the long run, the Nigerian economy is bound to rebound for relief to the majority of our people. In pursuant of this goal.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa ( APC Niger East), however, adjourned the interactive session to Monday next week, giving the invited agencies, more time to forward the required documents requested from them, to the committee.