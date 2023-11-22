Senate in rowdy session over leadership positions

•Abba Moro emerges Minority Leader

•LP senators heckle Senate president

By John Alechenu

The Senate temporarily degenerated into a rowdy session over the announcement of Senator Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West), as Minority Whip by Senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

Yesterday’s session started on a usually friendly note with everything going on as scheduled, with announcements, motions and other orders of the day’s business.

The Senate president then read out a letter from the minority caucus announcing the choice of Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), as Minority Leader.

However, the mood in the Senate changed when he announced Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West) as minority Whip.

Akpabio said the two new minority leaders were supported by a majority of their colleagues in opposition parties.

He said 41 minority senators signed the document endorsing Moro as minority leader, while 30 backed Ngwu for the minority whip seat.

The announcement drew loud protests from Labour Party senators who felt their party was being shut out.

The PDP maintains majority in the opposition with over 30 senators, while Labour Party has seven; SDP and NNPP two senators each; and APGA one.

Senator Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North), raised a point of order to protest the absence of his party in the minority leadership.

Ezea said: “At the minority meeting from which we just came out of, Abba Moro was endorsed but on the position of minority whip, we agreed to schedule another meeting because the leadership has to be shared equitably.

“There is no way we will have four leadership seats for minority in this Senate and the PDP will take three of the seats. The next party is Labour Party with seven senators and we get nothing, that is unfair, that is unjust, that is unacceptable and is against the spirit of the Nigerian constitution.

“How can the PDP take three minority leadership seats? This is unfair, unjust and unacceptable.”

Ruling on Ezea’s point of order, Akpabio said: “That is the PDP, If you were talking about the APC, I am sure they would have been fair and considerate.

”I am in total sympathy with Labour Party, I am in total sympathy with the minority party, SDP and others.

“Tempers rose and voices were raised, leading to a rowdy session as senators from all sides tried to outspeak one another.

Amid the uproar, which ensued, Senator Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North) accused Akpabio of picking minority leaders for the opposition parties.

He said: “How can you be chosing minority leaders for us? Are we your slaves?” Nwoyi tackled the Senate president.

Lawmakers from the ruling party joined the fray while some made efforts to pacify their colleagues from LP, others approached Akpabio for consultations on how to resolve the impasse.

After roughly 16 minutes, the Senate president calmed frayed nerves before addressing opposition lawmakers.