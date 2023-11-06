Senate declares FG’s readiness to partner MTN on job creation

John Alechenu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured the Management of the MTN Nigeria, of the Federal Government‘s readiness to partner with it in the area of job creation, and manpower development through training and retraining of Nigerian youths.

Akpabio said this while receiving a delegation of the management team of the telecommunications outfit, led by its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr Karl Toriola, in his office, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement by Special Assistant Media to the President of the Senate, Mr Jackson Udom.

He quoted Akpabio as saying, “The entire Senate is highly delighted to receive you and your team because of the contribution of your organization to the development and capacity building of Nigerians. We value your contributions and interventions in the area of human capital development

“ I welcome more and better partnership with open arms. We are happy with what you are doing all over Nigeria. I am happy your network is everywhere and as I said earlier, as the Senate we welcome your desire to work and collaborate with us towards achieving the President Tinubu Renewed Hope agenda for Nigerians.”

Earlier in his remarks, the MD/CEO of MTN Nigeria, Mr Toriola said his team was in the Senate to formally congratulate Senator Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

He said, “We are here today, as a group to pay respect to the office of the President of the Senate and to formally congratulate the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on his victory on June 13, and to also assure you of our support throughout your tenure.”

Toriola further said, “We can recall our support to Nigerians during the Covid-19 pandemic. We were able to intervene in various sectors of human concerns and that was made possible through our Corporate Social Responsibility outlets.

“ We have equally been aggressively involved in the empowerment of our women and youths via our different empowerment programs and we are still committed to doing more.”