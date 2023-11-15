Senate begs labour unions to call off strike

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has urged organised labour to in the interest of Nigeria’s suffering masses call off its ongoing industrial action which was a fallout of the physical assault on the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Imo State about a week ago.

As part of its mediation efforts, the Senate also resolved to immediately invite labour leaders to an emergency meeting to resolve the dispute.

The resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi) during Wednesday’s plenary.

NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) embarked on a nationwide industrial action which commenced on Tuesday over an attack Ajaero, in Imo State on November 1st.

Ningi’s motion, which was presented by Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the lawmaker condemned the attack on Ajaero, describing it as “unfortunate.”

He said the NLC president had the constitutional rights, as a Nigerian, and Imo citizen, to be involved in the electioneering in the state, and that it was wrong to brutalised him for participating in the process.

Bamidele said, “The Senate is aware that the strike which has commenced since 14th of November 2023 is not unconnected with the alleged assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress during the electioneering campaign that took place in Imo State.

“The Senate worries that most of the demands of the NLC are not targeted towards just the welfare of the Nigerian workers but essentially targeted most essentially at issues arising from the alleged political involvement of the President of the NLC, who also is an indigene and also have a right to a part of the campaign process in Imo State.”

The lawmaker further said, it was found that, as a matter fact, there was indeed assault on the President of the NLC freely participating political campaign process of Imo as a citizen of the state.

He expressed worry that if the strike was allowed to continue, Nigerians would be the worst for it and it could lead to a total collapse of the economy.