Seme Customs command surpasses 2023 revenue target by 55.14 Percent

By Godwin Oritse

THE Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has recorded a total of N3.050billion as against its 2023 revenue target of N1.96billion representing an increase N1.084billion, indicating an of 55.14peecent.



In a statement by the Comptroller of the command, Mr. Timi Bomodi said that the successes recorded by the command could be attributed to strategies adopted by the leadership of the Command to checkmate revenue loopholes, in partnership with our stakeholders to ensure compliance.



Bomodi also said that the command has also kept faith with its promise to encourage only compliant cross border traders and host communities along the corridor bearing in mind the challenges of the Joint Border Patrol as one that is still adjusting to the reality of the border closure.



He said: “Upon my assumption of duty on the 18 of September, 2023, I pledged to adopt sustainable ways and means of dealing with smuggling, while the focus will be on using administrative and strategic levels to block revenue leakages.



“The Command under my watch has made notable impacts in our key performance indicators which are revenue collection, anti-smuggling operations, and facilitation of legitimate trade.



“The Command continues to sustain tempo in harnessing all revenue components to achieve desired goals. The target for the Command for the year 2023 N1.966billion but as of the end of October 2023, the Command has collected N3.050billion

“The revenue figure collected exceeded the allotted target of N1.966billion by N1.084billion which represents a 55.1% increase.



“Under Export, the Command facilitated a total of 41,867.88 Metric Tons involving 1,048 Trucks of export products, with Free On Board (FOB) of N8.299billion while the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme, NESS, paid was Forty- One Million, N41,504million as against the N10.531million paid as surcharge paid for the period under review.



“In the area of anti-smuggling operations, you are already conversant with our past seizures of 168 live Parrot birds and a Hawk which are prohibited under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) which Nigeria is a signatory. This is in addition to other notable seizures recorded between September and October 2023 are listed below.



Other seizures include 3,805 of 50kg bags of rice about Seven (7) trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice. 1,756 Jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit equivalent to 52, 680 liters about 2 petroleum tankers,1,379 of General Merchandise Goods, 40 parcels of Hard Drugs and Narcotics, 2 used vehicles, 3 live porcupines and 6 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.”



Bomodi also stated that the seized Cannabis sativa and suspects will be handed over to NDLEA for further investigation.