Security forces at alert as US warns of ‘elevated threat’ to hotels

By Victoria Ojeme

The US Department of State has issued a warning to its citizens in Nigeria of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria ‘s largest cities.

The US issued this warning in an emergency information for American citizens dated November 3.

The advisory said the Nigerian security agencies are working to counter the threat.

It said US citizens should exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert of their surroundings, keep a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before checking into any hotels.

The notice reads, “The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities.

“The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.

“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria.” The notice provided the addresses and telephone numbers of the US embassy in Abuja and consulate in Lagos should any US citizen require help’’.

Vanguard News