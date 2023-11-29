Security beefs up as Tinubu set to present 2024 budget to NASS

As President Bola Tinubu prepares to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill, security has beefed up at the National Assembly.

Vanguard gathered men of the Department of State Services deployed to man the entrance gates, which are restricting access to the complex.

Security agents are deployed to ensure that only those with legitimate business at the National Assembly Complex are allowed in.

President Tinubu will present the 2024 budget estimates of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly today (Wednesday).

It’s the president’s first budget presentation before the lawmakers since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The upper chamber had on Tuesday granted the president’s request to present the budget to a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Also, NASS’ Secretary of Research and Information, Ali Umoru, in a letter dated November 27, 2023, that the President will address the parliament today.

About three weeks ago, the President forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly the 2024–2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, where the sum of N26.1 trillion was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

On Monday, the budget was revised upwards by N1.5 trillion to N27.5 trillion after the oil price benchmark was increased and the naira exchange rate lowered.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, told reporters at the State House on Monday that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) revised the MTEF and the Fiscal Policy to use an exchange rate of N750 to $1 and also a benchmark crude oil reference price of $77.96 per barrel.

According to Bagudu, the FEC also approved an Appropriation Bill for 2024 with an aggregate expenditure of N27.5 trillion, an increase of over N1.5 trillion from the previously estimated

The budget of N27.5 trillion is 26% higher than the 2023 budget presented by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.

Meanwhile, the President also wrote NASS, seeking the approval of $8.6bn and €100m external borrowing plan for critical infrastructure in areas such as power, roads, water, railway, and health.