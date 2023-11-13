Secure documents against espionage, cyber crime – COAS to Army clerks

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday in Lagos, charged Clerks in the Nigerian Army to secure documents against espionage and cyber-attacks, in order to advance the nation’s interest and ensure safety of its citizenry.

He gave the charge while declaring open the 3rd Quarter Office Management and Document Security workshop for Nigerian Army Clerks 2023, at Nebo hall, Abalti barracks, in Surulere area of Lagos.

The COAS who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Muhammed Usman, reminded the participants drawn from 2 and 81 Divisions Areas of Responsibility that the prevailing security challenges the country was going through required different dimensions to resolve, hence the need to secure documents.

The workshop themed “Enhancing Operational Security through Effective Office Management and Security of Document in Nigerian Army formations and Units” according to him, was carefully crafted to encompass security and service delivery as well as to remind the clerks of the importance of securing Service documents in a manner that would not jeopardise the Nigerian Army operations and administration.

He stated that the workshop was expected to provide a platform for the participants to learn and contribute meaningfully towards the different dimensions of office management and document security and in the long run would position them towards playing expected roles in actualising the COAS’ vision.

He said, “Let me also remind you of the prevailing security challenges the country is going through which require different dimensions to resolve.

“These include securing of documents against espionage and cyber-attacks In order to advance her interest and ensure the safety of its citizenry.

“Accordingly, sound administration underpins the attainment of a professional Nigerian Army and you all are the drivers of sound administration through the timely and secured conveyance of directives, orders, instructions, and other information that enable effective administration in the Army.

“As staff officers and clerks. your importance in the scheme of activities is critical as you are involved in every aspect, from drafting messages, typing and corrections as well as dissemination. Your importance is further emphasized because of the sensitive offices you occupy.

“Therefore. you must be conscious of the import of your actions on the overall sanctity of our processes. Your duties affect the lives and careers of your colleagues and comrades. We all rely on the outputs from your work for actions during operations and otherwise.

“Hence, you cannot afford to take your responsibilities lightly as the consequences will more often be felt well beyond the comfort of the offices and orderly rooms where most of you work”.

He therefore urged them to take advantage of the workshop to refresh themselves on the rudiments of office management and document security, noting that some new topics had been introduced to keep them abreast with modern developments in document security and to improve their knowledge on how to safeguard documents, particularly with the increased use of cyberspace for relaying messages.

The Nigerian Army according to him, had gone to great lengths to source for competent resource persons for the workshop, with a view to bringing what he described as a unique blend of Service and civilian dimensions to the topics, for them to have a wider and more encompassing understanding of the challenges in document security.

He, therefore, urged them. to embrace the sessions with enthusiasm, stating that ” our partners, A- Team Unique Professionals had conducted similar workshop this year for clerks at 6 Division Area of Responsibility.

” In the same vein, the Nigerian Army authority intends to periodically conduct similar workshops across all Divisions of the Nigerian Army for the benefit of our clerks and the Nigerian Army in general”.