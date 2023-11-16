SDP’s Adebayo gives INEC 7-day ultimatum to review Kogi election

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has berated the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for the poor conduct of last Saturday’s off-cycle elections in Imo Bayelsa and Kogi states, respectively, particularly in Kogi, describing the elections as a sham.

Adebayo lamented that the elections ought to have been very simple considering the fact that it was only in three states unlike what was obtained in February and March when elections were conducted in the 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Consequently, he has given the electoral body seven days to review the results of the Kogi elections or risk being seen as an agency not serious about conducting credible elections and determined to waste citizens’ time.

“INEC has a window between now and next seven days after the elections to review this process, otherwise, what we are having will just be a system where people take it for granted that INEC is not serious about electioneering. It is not serious about credibility as it is there to waste everyone’s time. Under the new Electoral Act, INEC has seven days to do a review and we are giving and assisting them with all information to ensure they listen to other people, including the observers, and I believe INEC should review it,” he said.

He also noted that if the review is done properly and thoroughly, his party, the SDP, would continue to be law-abiding irrespective of whether it favours them or not.



“Even if the review doesn’t favour us, we are SDP and a law abiding party and we respect the country, so we will abide by it. But if it is not done or poorly done, we would take extra steps to call on the judiciary to intervene and look into it, and we are making sure that we narrow our claim to the judiciary on the things we are sure of,” he added.

Adebayo also lampooned the government for constantly committing errors daily and promised to continue to criticize the government to ensure that such errors are corrected and also to provide alternatives to Nigerians.



“It’s one error or the other every day. We criticise them to correct those errors. And we organise our people to have a culture of democracy. That is why we work very hard in Kogi and other states. We will keep working to ensure we give our people an alternative.



“What will I do now with all the frustration? Will I go and join APC, which I don’t agree with, because 99.9 percent of their policies I don’t agree with? I won’t. So, we will continue to be where we are in the opposition, but we will continue to be loyal to the country and respectful to the government and then ensure that the system works,” he stated.