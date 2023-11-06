Scores missing as Boko Haram massacre 9 rice farmers in Borno

…. As Reps member, Satomi extends sympathy to victims, families

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least nine(9) farmers were slaughtered and scores declared missing when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Koshebe, Karakul and Bulabulin communities of Jere and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno state.

Most of the victims are rice farmers from the Zabarmari Ward of Jere Council area who had gone to field to harvest their crops, even as scores are still missing.

Nearly three years ago, precisely in November 2020, some terrorists invaded the same rice field and massacred about 73 farmers, with scores missing.

Confirming the incident, a member representing Jere at the national assembly, Hon. Ahmed Satomi said, the renewed attacks especially on poor farmers were very alarming.

He therefore sympathised with the families of the victims and prayed to Allah (God) to grant Aljannatul Firdaus to the deceased.

Satomi also said, that combined efforts by security agencies, hunters, men of the civilian Joint Task Force and other stakeholders is ongoing in searching for the missing ones.

It was gathered that the terrorists who were on motorcycles divided themselves into three groups before attacking the farmers.

The sources said that the attackers did not use their guns, instead, they used cutlasses and knives to stab the victims, using gunshots would attract the attention of nearby security operatives.

Our correspondent observed that during the harvesting period, Boko Haram terrorists have intensified series of successful attacks and killing of farmers in Bama, Gwoza, Mafa, Konduga, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Marte, Jere, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Monguno, Kaga and many local government areas in Borno state without confrontation.