Sarraphina Amaechi: I want to get married, have my own kids

By Benjamin Njoku

The dream of every woman is to get married to the right man, at the right time and start raising her own kids. Perhaps, actress Sarraphina Amaechi is not losing sight of that.

In fact, the busty actress is not thinking of anything at the moment other than walking down the aisle with her ideal man.

In an Instagram post during the week, the actress expressed her heart-felt desire to get married and start having her own children. While she’s still single, she has opened her arms to welcome a right match. The actress confessed that she’s not only hungry for love, but also wants to feel pampered and cherished as a woman.

“I want to be loved, I want to feel pampered…I want to pay people’s hospital bills, I want God to bless people around me. At the end of it all, I want to be happy. ‘I want to get married and have my own children. Cook ogha and okro soup for my heart’s desire and he will say to me, baby I just paid 100 thousand dollars into your account,”she wrote on IG.