Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem of creativity, skill development

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

…as Gidi Creative centre graduates 200 students

By Benjamin Njoku

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reiterated the unwavering commitment of his administration to fostering a thriving ecosystem of creativity and skill development by investing in young talents in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this, while speaking at the Temple Company and Gidi Creative Centre’s first graduation and talent showcase ceremony held during the week at the main auditorium of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The centre, which is powered by Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, under its programme tagged ‘Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative, LACI,’ witnessed the attendance of many young creatives.

Facilitators were drawn from University of Lagos, and Henley Business School as well as distinguished figures within the Nigerian creative industry.

Represented at the event by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Sanwo-Olu said “By investing in the talents, we are not merely catalyzing personal growth and self-fulfillment, but also, propelling Lagos State towards becoming a hub of creative excellence on the global stage.”

He, however, urged the graduands about 200 of them, to continue nurturing the seeds of creativity, collaborate, dream and to remain steadfast in their quest for excellence.

His words: the partnership was built on the need to use the creative sector to expand the very concept of tourism as a whole , driving a shift from conventional models of heritage-based cultural tourism to new models of creative tourism centered on contemporary creativity, innovation and fresh content.

“Today marks the culmination of a year-long odyssey of diligence, creativity and unrelenting pursuit of mastery in the diverse realm of creative arts and cinematography. Your graduation is a testament to not only your individual and collective talents , but also, the potency of nurturing creativity for the broaden societal advancement.”

“I strongly believe that the creative industry will specifically testify to the outstanding efforts of this administration especially with the launch of capacity building programmes in the creative sector.”

In his remarks, the CEO/Founder of GIDI Creative Centre, said the centre stands as a beacon of creativity, innovation, passion and growth and each one of the graduands embodies the spirit and promise of our mission.