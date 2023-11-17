Sanwo-Olu receives Estonian slackline multiple world record holder Roose

…tasks youths on achieving dreams

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, hosted the Estonian Slack Liner and World Record Holder, Jaan Roose in Lagos.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who received the athlete on behalf of the governor at his official residence in Osborne-Ikoyi, stated that the recent walk on a rope across the bridge and train tracks in Lagos State yesterday, holding the Nigerian Flag by Jaan Roose depicts that nothing is impossible once there is focus and determination to achieve it.

According to him, the event is a great lesson to all Nigerians especially the youths, adding that, “the lesson learnt from the event is that whatever you want to do, once you set your mind, you can do it, though there might be challenges but once you set your mind on it you can achieve it.”

He added that the slackliner is “a human being like everyone else with two hands but he was determined to do what he wants to do and he is doing it.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians not to focus on the problems or issues but on the goal to be achieved.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore commended the Estonian slack liner for showcasing the state during the slacked rope climbing as a lot of people are still not aware of the operation of the blue rail in Lagos.

Sharing his Lagos State slacklining experience, Roose described it as a wonderful experience and could not have been achieved without the help of his teammates.

He added, “I keep saying that I cannot do it alone as someone needs to film me and others keep the thumbs up, as I always need their support up there “

Speaking on his experience in Lagos State, Roose stated that he saw Lagos from the best angle, adding that he was able to see the different transportation systems, the road, rail and sea.

He stressed that Lagos city has advanced and keeps pushing through the boundaries, “I commend the government for that.”