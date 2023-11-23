Sanwo-Olu, Danjuma, Julius Rone, others set to receive Africa Value Awards

By Chris Onuoha

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been named to receive the Africa Governor of the Year 2023 award being organized by Africa Value Awards and scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023, in Civic Center Lagos.

While Sen Daisy Danjuma receives African Woman Personality of the Year, Chairman of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha and Ghanian Diplomat H.E Amb Dr Erieke Bennet will also be honoured.

According to Mr Kingsley J. Dakorubo the Executive Director of VARDIAFRICA, “By our annual tradition, we are pleased to announce winners of this year’s awards after rigorous vetting that produced outstanding persons and institutions in different categories. It’s a list that inspires hope, despite our current challenges.”

The Africa Value Awards in previous editions had honoured various distinguished personalities and organizations within the continent with the main purpose of celebrating individuals and organisations that have continually promoted the African Value in terms of youth empowerment, Job creation, and entrepreneurship development and generally advocated for peaceful coexistence.

The Africa Value Awards is an Initiative of VARDIAFRICA in Partnership with the International Institute for African Scholars. Before the Award Ceremony, Vardiafrica will be unveiling the African Entrepreneurs and Investors Round Table a programme targeted at human capital development and business support for upcoming entrepreneurs in Africa.

Other nominees for the prestigious Africa Value Award 2023 are Mrs. Ebele Enemchukwu, Victor Briggs, Dr. Simon Adozi, Amb Cletus Odih, Julius Rone, Ayobami Akindipe, Amb. Henry Okafor, and many others.