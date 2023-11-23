Sanwo-Olu appoints Bakare-Oki as acting LASTMA GM

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved with immediate effect the appointment of Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, as the Acting General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, noted that “the appointment of Bakare-Oki is for better performance, eradicating incidences of misdemeanours among staff and continued efficient/effective traffic management on Lagos roads.”

Bakare-Oki joined the Lagos State Public Service on April 25, 2000, and rose through the ranks over the years to the post of Deputy Director, Logistics and Engineering Department of LASTMA, before his new appointment as General Manager.

He holds a Masters’s Degree in Transportation Planning and Management from the University of Lagos and has attended several capacity-building programmes on inter-modal traffic management systems locally and internationally.

Congratulating the newly appointed General Manager, Musa, urged him to justify Governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his appointment by rising up to the occasion, while bringing his wealth of experience to take the Agency to greater heights.

The Permanent Secretary, also conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of Mr. Governor to the outgoing General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, for his commitment, dedication and meritorious service to the state.

Oreagba’s exit, it was gathered came after official retirement from the service.