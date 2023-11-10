Salah, Postecoglou named Premier League Player, Manager of the Month for October

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for October. Salah, who has been in impressive form this season, scored five goals in the month, including a brace in the Merseyside derby.

Salah has now won five Premier League Play of the Month awards in his career, with only Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Steven Gerrard, and Cristiano Ronaldo having won more than the Egyptian.

Tottenham Hotspur coach, Ange Postecoglou, has made history after winning the October Coach of the Month award by becoming the first manager to win the first three Manager of the Month awards available to him and the first to claim the first three awards from the start of any Premier League season.

Tottenham continued their impressive start to the season, winning all games in the month.

He’s now joined Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp, and Pep Guardiola as the only managers to have won the Manager of the Month award for consecutive months.