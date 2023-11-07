Sack NCC boss immediately, COSON urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

…Resumes distribution of royalties to members

By Benjamin Njoku

Members of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, Mr John Asein if he must actualize his dream of boosting the country’s creative industry.

They made the call at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the society, held Tuesday, at COSON house, in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the society’s members, President Tinubu’s determination to boost Nigeria’s creative economy to provide jobs for the teeming masses of the youths will be a pipe dream with a man like John Asein left in the critical position that he occupies.

Recounting the battles the society to continue to provide succour to its members, Chief Okoroji said “Members of COSON have proved to Nigerians that the rampaging economic and political bandits, marauders, and scammers operating in our country can be fought to a stand-still and won without fear.

He thanked the members, board, management and staff of COSON for their unflinching support, saying, “I remember being warned to get out of the way or I will be crushed by the power of the state. I have made it clear that I am prepared to lay down my life in defence of the rights of the creative people of Nigeria. It is my firm belief that no great nation on earth has been built by cowards”

Speaking further, Okoroji said “I wish to assure you that despite the continuous harassment and torture that I have been subjected to, I am happy and proud to have been given the great opportunity to build and lead the COSON family.

‘I verily believe in the words of Martin Luther King Jr that the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice. I remain the man who drives on a full tank of faith. I promise that I will keep the boundless fire of COSON burning and promise that our popular mantra, “Let the Music Pay!” will continue to be heard everywhere”.

Meanwhile, the society has resumed the full distribution of royalties with the sum of N208.5 million earmarked for its members and affiliates.

This followed a resolution adopted by the members at the Annual General Meeting of the society.