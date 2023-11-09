S-Court verdict ratified brigandage — AFENIFERE

….Says rising insecurity worrisome

By Dayo Johnson

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, lamented that by the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 Presidential election, and funds spent on electoral reforms, have become a waste.

Afenifere stated this in a communique issued after its meeting, held at the country home of its National Leader, Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, in Ogun State.

The Yoruba body also expressed worry over the resurgence of insecurity across the country.

The communique, signed by its National Leader and Secretary General, Adebanjo and Sola Ebiseni, reads: “Afenifere viewed with dismay, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which ratified the brigandage concerning the Presidential election.

“Unfortunately, by the Supreme Court’s decision, the electoral reforms achieved through the agitations of Nigerians for quality control through technological devices and the billions of Naira spent on the infrastructure in that regard is now wasted.

“That except Nigeria is ruled based on true federalism which guarantees inclusiveness, fairness, egalitarianism, justice and a sense of belonging to all its constituent groups, it will remain a mere geographical expression with no sense of common nationalism and patriotism.

“In this connection, the only way forward is to change the military-imposed constitution now and re-enact a constitution in line with the foundational federal principles.

“Except this is done now and quickly, all the errors that occasioned the type of electoral shenanigans witnessed during the 2023 general elections and the technical judgement by the Supreme Court legitimising the same will fester ad infitum.

“Afenifere remains committed to the ideals and principles of true federalism. We are proud of our decision and efforts on the 2023 Presidential election and remain convinced that it was the right step towards a united, secured and prosperous Nigeria and its continued corporate existence.”

On the rise in insecurity, the group “observed the alarming resurgence of insecurity occasioned by the activities of armed cattle herders terrorising farmers, killing, maiming the people and raping women for which some of the host communities are no longer comfortable living with the killer guests.”

“While Afenifere appreciates the constitutional rights of every Nigerian to live in any part of the country of his/her choice, it is important to stretch and ensure that such citizens live in peace with their hosts and respect their culture and economic prosperity.

“Afenifere reiterates our opposition to open grazing of animals and reaffirms preference of ranching as the world’s best practice of animal husbandry.

“No matter is better than now to consider that state governments be allowed to play greater roles in the security of their states by establishing their internal policing mechanism”, the communique stated.