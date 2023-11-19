Rozy Gospel set to release debut music video ‘Moni Oluwa’                                       

Rozy Gospel, the dynamic gospel artist and Secretary, the Europe chapter of the Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers (FOGMMIN), is poised to release her debut music video titled: Moni Oluwa.

Scheduled for release on December 9, 2023, the visually captivating masterpiece promises to be a celebration of faith and musical excellence.

Rozy’s musical journey, which is rooted in her deep passion for gospel music, has been an inspiring one and as Secretary of FOGMMIN Europe chapter, she brings her musical talent and her commitment to the lifting and welfare of gospel music ministers in Europe.

Moni Oluwa is a testament to her unwavering dedication to spreading messages of hope and faith through music, showcasing Rozy’s artistic prowess and her ability to seamlessly blend heartfelt spirituality with captivating visuals.

As an active member of FOGMMIN, Rozy continues to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the gospel music community in Europe.

The release of Moni Oluwa marks a significant milestone in her career and a moment of celebration for all who have supported her musical journey.

Rozy invites audiences to the unveiling of Moni Oluwa on December 9, for what promises to be an experience of the power of her music and the depth of her faith.

Besides being a gospel artist, Rozy Gospel is also a relationship coach, events planner and has a Foundation that caters to the needy.

Her music has proved to be a blend of inspiration and spirituality, just as her debut video is poised to make waves in the gospel music scene.