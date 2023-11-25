Rotimax Academy marks 10th anniversary, graduates trainees

File: Dr. Tolu Caleb, Founder and Lead Consultant (middle), Olumide Obembe, Chairman, Planning Committee (left) and Damilola Arobami, HR Admin Manager, all of Rotimax Integrated Services at the briefing on its 10th anniversary in Lagos.

Rotimax Pest Control Training Academy celebrated its 10th year anniversary and graduation ceremony for her November set graduates on November 11 in an event that marked a significant milestone, reflecting on achievements and looking forward to future endeavors. The anniversary celebration was also a momentous occasion to recognize major personnel in the pest control industry.

The opening prayer at the event, which held at Stadplus Event Center, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos state, was said by Pastor Dapo Sokan, followed by the welcome address from Elder Ayo Ogunyadeka, the immediate past president of Pest Control Association of Nigeria, PECAN. Dancers opened the floor and it was a superb performance, followed by good will messages from representatives of Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN), PECAN and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The keynote speech was delivered by the CEO/Founder of Rotimax Pest Control Academy Dr. Tolu Caleb, after which graduation ceremony commenced. Twenty awards were given to dignitaries and staff of the academy: Dr. Babatunde Ajayi (LASEPA General Manager), P. C. O. Kunle Williams (PECAN President), Dr. Yakubu Baba (EHCON Registrar) among others.

Also, awards and one freezers were given to the most outstanding academy staff of the decade — Mr. John Adekoya and Mrs. Damilola Arowojolu — while award of appreciation was given to other staff.

Rotimax Pest Control Training Academy was launched in Lagos in the year 2013 to offer basic and advance comprehensive and practical intensive fumigation and pest control, integrated pest management training to individuals and corporate organizations.

Since launching, the firm has made some landmark achievements such as the first registered private pest control training academy in Nigeria; and the first registered private pest control training academy in Nigeria to organize interstate training across Nigeria — Uyo, Asaba, Eket, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos. The academy is also the first to have international participants and guest speakers — participants from Ghana and Cameroon; guest speakers from Netherlands and Spain.